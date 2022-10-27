The Countdown: Breaking down rise in RSV cases among children

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we detail the shortage of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic to treat infections in children.

Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic are reporting supply constraints. Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections.

The FDA says it's working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem.

It's just the latest concern for parents who are already on edge about RSV.

A new report suggests measures that protected us against COVID could be driving booms in other infections.

Researchers at Brown University now say that "immunity gap" from the last few years is probably behind the "unprecedented" early surge in RSV infections this year.

So, what are hospitals doing to cover the influx in patients? We spoke with Dr. Sharon Nachman of Stony Brook Medicine about the rise in RSV cases and what you can do to protect your family.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

People getting CityMD bills for COVID tests 2 years later

Some people across the Tri-State are receiving medical bills for old COVID tests they took years ago. It's an issue affecting people who had insurance, not those who were uninsured. Investigative reporter Dan Krauth looked into the issue.

Mayor Adams makes case for NYC to be better protected against storms

Mayor Eric Adams is making a case for New York City to be better protected after the catastrophe of Superstorm Sandy. Crews are breaking ground on the Brooklyn Bridge-Montgomery Coastal Resilience Project. It will stretch along the East River for about a mile. The project costs $350 million overall. Seventy-two hours before a storm hits, a team will activate a series of 100 9-foot-tall flood walls and flip up barriers.

