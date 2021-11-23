the countdown

The Countdown: Latest on 2024 presidential race, Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

Today's political headlines:



State Assembly's investigation into Cuomo finds sex harassment, hostile work environment
A legislative investigation released Monday found "overwhelming evidence" that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women and that he ordered state workers to help produce his book on pandemic leadership during work hours.

Biden to keep Jerome Powell as Fed chair, Lael Brainard gets vice chair
President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from house arrest
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen was released from house arrest Monday morning.

