Defiant Atilis Gym owner stirs up more controversy with latest tweet

By Eyewitness News
BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey gym owner who made headlines for defying New Jersey's stay-at-home order, is stirring up more controversy as he encourages people not to get vaccinated.

Ian Smith, co-owner of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, took to twitter on Tuesday with a bold proclamation.

Smith says "in light of Krispy Kreme giving free donuts for receiving the COVID shot, here at The Atilis Gym, we are giving out free memberships to all who don't get vaccinated."


He goes on to say "we believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress."


Smith was hit with more than a million dollars in fines for keeping his gym open during the pandemic and also had his mercantile license revoked back in August.
The owners of the defiant Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey say they won't back down, despite mounting fines.



