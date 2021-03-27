Defiant Atilis Gym owner stirs up more controversy with latest tweet

Ian Smith, co-owner of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, took to twitter on Tuesday with a bold proclamation.
Smith says "in light of Krispy Kreme giving free donuts for receiving the COVID shot, here at The Atilis Gym, we are giving out free memberships to all who don't get vaccinated."
In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress.— Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) March 23, 2021
He goes on to say "we believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress."
Smith was hit with more than a million dollars in fines for keeping his gym open during the pandemic and also had his mercantile license revoked back in August.
