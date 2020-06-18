Reopening New Jersey: Hard Rock Casino wants to reopen by July 4th weekend in Atlantic City

The casino announced plans to install plexiglass at gaming tables, maintain empty seats to encourage social distancing, and temperature checks for all guests.
The goal is to open by the 4th of July weekend.
However a union that represents more than 1,200 Hard Rock employees say they won't agree to any plan that does not include extended healthcare benefits.
