Back To School: NYC Catholic schools welcome students back Wednesday, public schools start Thursday

Catholic school students across the five boroughs return to the classroom Wednesday and public school students will get their turn Thursday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some New York City students are preparing their pencils and putting on those first day of school outfits.

Catholic school students across the five boroughs return to the classroom Wednesday.

School officials say all Catholic schools in New York City will continue to operate with full in-person instruction.

Students at the School of The Blessed Sacrament will get quite the welcome Wednesday with a performance from a former Broadway star and a science experiment.

Thursday is the first day of classes for New York City public schools, the nation's largest school district.

The pandemic has left a lasting impact on schools in all five boroughs with school officials citing low enrollment as the root of system-wide budget issues.

"It has affected our budget because if you have less students you gonna have less budget," New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said.

The department of education lost about 120,000 families in the last five years. The majority of them left during the start of the pandemic.

Many schools are facing cuts to their budgets leaving some parents worried about the quality of education and availability of extracurricular activities.

"It's frustrating not knowing what's going on, what activities the kids will be able to partake in cause the funds are gonna be cut," one mother said.

This school year will look a little more normal with the majority of COVID restrictions being rolled back at New York City public schools.

RELATED | COVID polices, increased security in focus for Tri-State back to school

Back-to-school excitement was in the air Tuesday as students across the Tri-State area returned for the first day of classes.

"It was hard to go to sleep because I was so excited to come to school the next day," 8th grader Mazyck Thomas said. "I get to socialize with everyone, and I get to make a lot of new friends."

COVID restrictions and school security were at top of mind as school administrators hope for as close to a "normal" academic year as possible.

The largest school district in New Jersey welcomed students back with some COVID protocols still in place, at least for now.

About 38,000 students are walking the halls in the Newark Public School District, a record number for the district.

"The first day, is undeniably, the most important day of the year for students, their families, and staff," Newark Superintendent Roger Leon said. "The attendance on the first day of school is just one way we ensure the school year gets off to a great start. We are extremely excited about the expansion of grades across elementary schools to the 8th grade, growing grades at the new high schools, and opening new Prekindergarten seats throughout the city."

For the 25,000 students in Yonkers, most of the COVID-related restrictions have been dropped for the first time since 2019.

"I'm nervous, excited," parent Deandra Acheampong said. "You know, stressed. Traffic was intense, but we're here, we made it."

Back-to-School excitement, and nerves in Yonkers

Masks are optional, and anyone exposed to the virus will no longer have to quarantine. But those who test positive for the virus still have to isolate for at least five days.

"It's never going to be normal, but it's something that we'll have to live with, honestly," parent Felton Hebron said. "The kids, they're just geared up for the year."

Yonkers School Superintendent Edwin Quezada said while the focus is certainly on education, he said school security has been increased in light of the increase of mass shootings like the one at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

"We have retrofitted many buildings with new technology," he said. "We added 12 additional safety officers to our schools. The police department is facilitating training. A lot in terms of safety."

