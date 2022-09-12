Man shoved 77-year-old woman to ground while robbing Union Square Barnes and Noble

The suspect entered the Union Square Barnes and Noble Saturday afternoon and tried to walk out of the store with two Funko Pop figures.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground as he was robbing a bookstore in Manhattan.

When loss prevention employees attempted to stop him he ran out of the entrance of the store shoving the woman to the ground in the process, according to NYPD.

She struck her head and lost consciousness. EMS transported the woman to Bellevue where she's currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect was described by police as a man approximately in his 20s, 5'3" tall, with a medium build, dark complexion, black hair, and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, gray sneakers, and a black bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

