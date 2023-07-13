  • Watch Now
Police-involved shooting in Bayonne Burger King parking lot

Thursday, July 13, 2023 12:38PM
Police involved shooting in Bayonne
John DelGiorno reports from over the scene of a police-involved shooting in Bayonne.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officers were involved in a shooting in Bayonne in a Burger King parking lot.

NewsCopter7 was over the scene as caution tape blocked off areas of the parking lot.

Officials say the shooting took place near West 53rd Street and Broadway Thursday morning.

There is no word on any injuries, motives, or how many individuals were involved.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

