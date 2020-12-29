be kind

Be Kind: Children at NYC after school program thank heroes of 2020

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A group of New York City children are thanking heroes who helped them get through 2020.

These children are students at DMF Youth, a free after school program that focuses on empowering underserved children through dance, fitness and life skills development.

TRENDING | Hiker recalls rescuing injured bald eagle before snow storm
EMBED More News Videos

A hiker in Connecticut recalled his close encounter with an injured bald eagle and his comical effort to rescue it before Wednesday's snowstorm.



The children showed their thanks by creating a music video.

The video shows off what the kids learned this year with a tribute to their heroes.

Video | Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in New York City hotel lobby
EMBED More News Videos

The encounter was caught on video and has since gone viral, prompting accusations of racial profiling and injustice.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citychildrenschoolsfeel goodnyc newsbe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Boy has priceless reaction to surprise Christmas gift from cops
Theater creates North Pole experience on Long Island
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
NJ restaurant reserves best seats in house for toys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 suspect in custody, 1 hospitalized in NYC police-involved shooting
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill
Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 5 pounds of cocaine in can of tomato paste
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
1 killed, worker rescued after wall collapse in Brooklyn
New York will fine $1M for coronavirus vaccine fraud
Show More
Ceiling fans recalled after reports that blades became detached during use
Consumer Reports: Used car market red hot during pandemic
7 On Your Side tops $1 million mark for 7th-straight year
Warehouse party with more than 200 inside busted, organizers arrested
AccuWeather: Blustery and colder
More TOP STORIES News