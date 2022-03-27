Be Kind: New Jersey woman cheers up veteran father with car parade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11679024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As hundreds of thousands of refugees pour out of Ukraine, some are making it to the Delaware Valley for safety and a new life.

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Facebook post by a woman hoping to cheer her father up turned into an entire parade involving more than 120 cars on Saturday in Edison.Kate Streep was hoping a handful of vehicles would turn up to entertain her dad, a classic car buff and Vietnam veteran who lives at the Menlo Park Veterans Home.Since Streep's dad has Parkinson's and uses a wheelchair, it has been a long time since she has been able to take him to a car show.Streep was stunned when she saw how many people responded to her request."Wonderful, wonderful - I could not believe...I figured maybe I would get three people, maybe -- but to see that many people, I mean I got a little choked up," Streep said.She says her dad does not talk much these days, but she could see his eyes lighting up as the cars passed.--------------------