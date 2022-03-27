Be Kind: New Jersey woman cheers up veteran father with car parade

Kate Streep was hoping a handful of vehicles would turn up to entertain her dad, a classic car buff and Vietnam veteran who lives at the Menlo Park Veterans Home.
Since Streep's dad has Parkinson's and uses a wheelchair, it has been a long time since she has been able to take him to a car show.
Streep was stunned when she saw how many people responded to her request.
"Wonderful, wonderful - I could not believe...I figured maybe I would get three people, maybe -- but to see that many people, I mean I got a little choked up," Streep said.
She says her dad does not talk much these days, but she could see his eyes lighting up as the cars passed.
ALSO READ | Couple arrives in New Jersey after fleeing war-torn Ukraine
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip