coronavirus new york city

Original 'Big Gay Ice Cream Shop' location closes indefinitely due to pandemic

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A popular ice cream shop in the East Village has closed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

'Big Gay Ice Cream Shop' on 7th Street between Avenue A and 1st Ave. has a 'for rent' sign in the front window.

The shop had been closed since New York City went on 'pause' in March. Other locations in the West Village and on the Upper West Side did reopen.

ALSO READ | Some designated hotspots outside NYC can resume indoor dining
EMBED More News Videos

Restaurants in some COVID-19 hot spots in New York can once again offer limited indoor dining -- but not in New York City.



The business originally started out with an ice cream truck. The East Village location was the first storefront to open back in 2011.

Co-founder Doug Quint confirmed the closure but did not offer any other immediate comments.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityeast villagemanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfoodhospitalstore closingnyc newsice cream
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NY could run out of COVID vaccine, NYC wants to use '2nd doses'
COVID Live Updates: Johnson & Johnson aims to vaccinate 100M by April
Former Mets manager Davey Johnson hospitalized with COVID
COVID Live Updates: Amazon offers vaccine delivery help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
Could we get snow next week?
Watch the Mega Millions drawing right before Eyewitness News at 11
Union workers, NYC supermarket reach tentative contract agreement
Former Mets manager Davey Johnson hospitalized with COVID
Elderly woman missing on Long Island for more than a week
Show More
The Countdown: Biden issues orders to boost economy as Trump impeachment trial set
Woman recalls horrific attack, being mauled by group of men
LI boy catches attention of MTA officials during board meeting
AccuWeather: Bitter cold
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
More TOP STORIES News