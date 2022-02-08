billy joel

Billy Joel foundation donates $1.5 million to performing arts school in Syosset, Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Billy Joel donates $1.5 million to performing arts school in Syosset

SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- Students at one Long Island high school received a big boost to their performing arts program thanks to the Piano Man himself.

Billy Joel's foundation pledged $1.5 million to the Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset.

The school specializes in training singers, dancers, actors, and those who work behind the scenes.

It's the second big boost Joel has donated to the school.

He helped keep the school open back in 2016 with a similar $1.5 million donation.



ALSO READ | 50,000 racing fans will be allowed into track for Belmont Stakes



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysyossetbilly joelperforming artsdonations
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BILLY JOEL
Here's the next time you'll be able to see Billy Joel at MSG
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
Blind teen plays piano at MSG with Piano Man Billy Joel
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
TOP STORIES
Police searching for traveling nurse that set hospital worker on fire
Woman followed home from LI mall, robbed of $3K Louis Vuitton bag
Innocent bystander shot in head, killed in the NYC; 2 others injured
89-year-old woman kicked in back while standing on sidewalk in NYC
AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy
50,000 racing fans will be allowed into track for Belmont Stakes
Westchester residents on high alert after multiple bobcat sightings
Show More
Hochul hints NY mask mandate could be lifted as protests continue
Mount Vernon HS locked down after shots fired outside of school
Birth equity advocates fight to end healthcare disparities
2 dead in wrong way crash on Palisades Parkway
Fire breaks out at Hotel Pennsylvania building in Midtown
More TOP STORIES News