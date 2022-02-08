Billy Joel foundation donates $1.5 million to performing arts school in Syosset, Long Island

SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- Students at one Long Island high school received a big boost to their performing arts program thanks to the Piano Man himself.Billy Joel's foundation pledged $1.5 million to the Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset.The school specializes in training singers, dancers, actors, and those who work behind the scenes.It's the second big boost Joel has donated to the school.He helped keep the school open back in 2016 with a similar $1.5 million donation.----------