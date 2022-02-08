Billy Joel foundation donates $1.5 million to performing arts school in Syosset, Long Island

Billy Joel's foundation pledged $1.5 million to the Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset.
The school specializes in training singers, dancers, actors, and those who work behind the scenes.
It's the second big boost Joel has donated to the school.
He helped keep the school open back in 2016 with a similar $1.5 million donation.
