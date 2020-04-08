Coronavirus News: Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows

New York released new data on Wednesday showing the largest percentage of deaths in New York City is among Hispanics with African-Americans accounting for the second-largest percentage. In the rest of the state, the largest percentage of deaths is among the whites.
NYC Deaths
Hispanic: 34% of deaths (29% of population)
Black: 28% of deaths (22% of population)
White: 27% of deaths (32% of population)
Asian: 7% of deaths (14% of population)
Outside NYC
Hispanic: 14% of deaths (11% of population)
Black: 18% of deaths (9% of population)
White: 62% of deaths (75% of population)
Asian: 4% of deaths (4% of population)
"We are going to double down on the strategies that reach people who are the most vulnerable now because we are seeing these very troubling facts," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.
Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said a number of factors are contributing.
"Fundamentally, what we are seeing across the country relates to the additional burden that poor people have due to underlying illness, the insurance status and additional burden of co pays. A whole host of reasons that we typically refer to as the social determinants of health," she said.
I'm very concerned when I see the large %age of Latinos who have died of #COVID19. The overlay of anti-immigrant rhetoric in this country, on top of inequities in rates of chronic illness, has real implications on the health of our community and is contributing to this outcome. pic.twitter.com/5znPvuyjOe— Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) April 8, 2020
Doctors say with the data from the CDC and New York City, there can be a more targeted response not just in treatment but also in prevention.
"It's not that they're getting infected more often. It's that when they do get infected, their underlying medical conditions...wind them up in the ICU and ultimately give them a higher death rate," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the medical community has known for a long time that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and asthma hit minority populations, especially African Americans.
Fauci said the virus is "shining a bright light on how unacceptable (the disparity) is," but there is not much that can be done right now except to try to give these people the best care possible.
Dr. Deborah Birx pointed out that data does not show that minorities are inherently more susceptible to the virus but that they are "more susceptible to more difficult and severe disease, and poorer outcomes."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address