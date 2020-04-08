Coronavirus News: Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows

I'm very concerned when I see the large %age of Latinos who have died of #COVID19. The overlay of anti-immigrant rhetoric in this country, on top of inequities in rates of chronic illness, has real implications on the health of our community and is contributing to this outcome. pic.twitter.com/5znPvuyjOe — Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) April 8, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6085060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on minority communities.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New data released by New York on Wednesday showed the coronavirus pandemic is impacting African Americans and Hispanics harder than others - a trend that was noted nationally by the White House coronavirus task force.New York released new data on Wednesday showing the largest percentage of deaths in New York City is among Hispanics with African-Americans accounting for the second-largest percentage. In the rest of the state, the largest percentage of deaths is among the whites.Hispanic: 34% of deaths (29% of population)Black: 28% of deaths (22% of population)White: 27% of deaths (32% of population)Asian: 7% of deaths (14% of population)Hispanic: 14% of deaths (11% of population)Black: 18% of deaths (9% of population)White: 62% of deaths (75% of population)Asian: 4% of deaths (4% of population)"We are going to double down on the strategies that reach people who are the most vulnerable now because we are seeing these very troubling facts," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said a number of factors are contributing."Fundamentally, what we are seeing across the country relates to the additional burden that poor people have due to underlying illness, the insurance status and additional burden of co pays. A whole host of reasons that we typically refer to as the social determinants of health," she said.Doctors say with the data from the CDC and New York City, there can be a more targeted response not just in treatment but also in prevention."It's not that they're getting infected more often. It's that when they do get infected, their underlying medical conditions...wind them up in the ICU and ultimately give them a higher death rate," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained.Dr. Anthony Fauci said the medical community has known for a long time that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and asthma hit minority populations, especially African Americans.Fauci said the virus is "shining a bright light on how unacceptable (the disparity) is," but there is not much that can be done right now except to try to give these people the best care possible.Dr. Deborah Birx pointed out that data does not show that minorities are inherently more susceptible to the virus but that they are "more susceptible to more difficult and severe disease, and poorer outcomes."