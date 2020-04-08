coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New data released by New York on Wednesday showed the coronavirus pandemic is impacting African Americans and Hispanics harder than others - a trend that was noted nationally by the White House coronavirus task force.



New York released new data on Wednesday showing the largest percentage of deaths in New York City is among Hispanics with African-Americans accounting for the second-largest percentage. In the rest of the state, the largest percentage of deaths is among the whites.

NYC Deaths
Hispanic: 34% of deaths (29% of population)
Black: 28% of deaths (22% of population)
White: 27% of deaths (32% of population)
Asian: 7% of deaths (14% of population)

Outside NYC
Hispanic: 14% of deaths (11% of population)
Black: 18% of deaths (9% of population)
White: 62% of deaths (75% of population)
Asian: 4% of deaths (4% of population)

"We are going to double down on the strategies that reach people who are the most vulnerable now because we are seeing these very troubling facts," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.

Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said a number of factors are contributing.

"Fundamentally, what we are seeing across the country relates to the additional burden that poor people have due to underlying illness, the insurance status and additional burden of co pays. A whole host of reasons that we typically refer to as the social determinants of health," she said.



Doctors say with the data from the CDC and New York City, there can be a more targeted response not just in treatment but also in prevention.

"It's not that they're getting infected more often. It's that when they do get infected, their underlying medical conditions...wind them up in the ICU and ultimately give them a higher death rate," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on minority communities.



Dr. Anthony Fauci said the medical community has known for a long time that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and asthma hit minority populations, especially African Americans.

Fauci said the virus is "shining a bright light on how unacceptable (the disparity) is," but there is not much that can be done right now except to try to give these people the best care possible.

Dr. Deborah Birx pointed out that data does not show that minorities are inherently more susceptible to the virus but that they are "more susceptible to more difficult and severe disease, and poorer outcomes."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citycdcmedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkafrican americansanthony faucicovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalthe white housepresident donald trumpmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News