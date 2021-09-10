NYC boat procession honors 9/11 victims, commemorates largest water evacuation in history

The event in New York Harbor included a ceremony and a blessing of the fleet, and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Karl L. Schultz, were in attendance.
Approximately 100 vessels were a part of the procession, including many that participated in the 9/11 boatlift.
After road, tunnel, and railway closures out of New York City, over half a million people were stranded in Lower Manhattan following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
More than 500,000 survivors were ferried across the harbor to safety, and the rescue was larger than the evacuation of 340,000 American-allied troops at Dunkirk.
The rescue effort involved over 150 American Maritime vessels, including passenger ferries, tugboats, merchant ships, private vessels, and New York City Fire Department and Police Department boats.
More than 800 American mariners participated on 9/11.
Water cannons from New York City Fireboats honored those vessels and American mariners during the procession with a red, white and blue salute as they passed Wagner Park and the Statue of Liberty.
The event was hosted by the American Maritime Partnership, New York Council of the Navy League, Transportation Institute, Towboat and Harbor Carriers Association, Passenger Vessel Association, Port Authority of NY/NJ, Sandy Hook Pilots, and Seaman's Church Institute.
Many at the helms of those boats on 9/11 were breathing in the toxic fumes on their many trips. Today, more than half are dealing with a 9/11 related health conditions, meaning their heroic efforts had a lasting impact.
