here and now

Here and Now: Disrupting the norm with Black women and breast cancer

On this episode of Here and Now, Sandra Bookman looks into the program working to get more women of color into more potentially life-saving clinical trials.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we are taking a look at breast cancer in Black women and how a collaborative program is disrupting the norm to get more women of color into more potentially life-saving clinical trials.

We will also take a look at a program inspiring students to finish school. The "I Will Graduate" program is using arts-in-education to change lives.

Also, the sky is the limit for students at PS 5 in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, where they are celebrating the launch of a state-of-the-art flight studio.

The Dr. Ronald E. McNair Aviation Center, sponsored by American Airlines, offers elementary school students flight hours on a simulated and actual plane -- and perhaps puts them on the road to an aviation career.

The principal of PS 5, Lena Scarborough Gates, and her son, Jamie D. Gates, a senior analyst for American Airlines are sharing more about the program.

Finally, the Audience Development Committee Inc., also known as Audelco, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and celebrating excellence in Black theater is its mission.

Rome Neal, the recipient of this year's lifetime achievement award, and actor/director Tico Wells, who is receiving the outstanding achievement award with other cast members from "The Five Heartbeats" join "Here and Now" to discuss further.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE

See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS

Watch Here & Now

Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES

We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help

Black Lives Matter

Black Voters Matter Fund

NAACP

National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform

No New Jails NYC

Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)

Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation

Black Lives Matter at School

Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey

Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)

Grandma's Place (Harlem)

Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)

Source of Knowledge (Newark)

The Lit. Bar (Bronx)

The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619

Black Wall Street 1921

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Still Processing:

Movies

American Son: Available on Netflix

If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu

Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime

Selma: Available on Amazon Prime

The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime

When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries

13th: Available on Netflix

America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic

Becoming: Available on Netflix

I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube