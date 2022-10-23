Here and Now: Disrupting the norm with Black women and breast cancer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we are taking a look at breast cancer in Black women and how a collaborative program is disrupting the norm to get more women of color into more potentially life-saving clinical trials.
We will also take a look at a program inspiring students to finish school. The "I Will Graduate" program is using arts-in-education to change lives.
Also, the sky is the limit for students at PS 5 in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, where they are celebrating the launch of a state-of-the-art flight studio.
The Dr. Ronald E. McNair Aviation Center, sponsored by American Airlines, offers elementary school students flight hours on a simulated and actual plane -- and perhaps puts them on the road to an aviation career.
The principal of PS 5, Lena Scarborough Gates, and her son, Jamie D. Gates, a senior analyst for American Airlines are sharing more about the program.
Finally, the Audience Development Committee Inc., also known as Audelco, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and celebrating excellence in Black theater is its mission.
Rome Neal, the recipient of this year's lifetime achievement award, and actor/director Tico Wells, who is receiving the outstanding achievement award with other cast members from "The Five Heartbeats" join "Here and Now" to discuss further.
WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
WATCH: More Here and Now episodes
Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.
ABC 7 UNITE
See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite
SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS
Watch Here & Now
RESOURCES
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube