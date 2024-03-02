17 illegally converted rooms found in Bronx home where man died in fire: NYC Department of Buildings

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A single family home in the Bronx where a fire broke out and left 1 person dead was illegally converted into single room housing, the NYC Department of Buildings said.

Building inspectors found that the single family home on Grand Ave. was illegally converted into 17 single room occupancy units. The rooms were found in all levels of the home, including the attic and cellar.

The FDNY says the fire broke out at the three-story building just after 2 p.m. on Friday. They say the fire was on the second floor and extended to other floors, including the attic.

The man who died was found in the attic, while a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

As a result of severe fire damage throughout the building, the DOB has issued a full vacate order and ordered the property owner to board up the building.

Residents displaced by the fire have been offered emergency relocation assistance by the American Red Cross, according to the DOB.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials try to figure out what caused the fire.

