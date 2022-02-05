At least 9 injured in fire at Bronx apartment building

By Eyewitness News
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least nine people have been injured in a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded to the building on Grand Avenue in the University Heights section just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

A fire was reported on the third floor of a 6-story residential building.

The flames spread quickly and a 2nd alarm was called bringing 25 units and 106 fire personnel to the scene.

At least nine people were hurt, but it is believed their injuries are not life threatening.

As of 7 a.m., firefighters continued to work to put out the flames.

