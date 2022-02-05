At least 9 injured in fire at Bronx apartment building

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least nine people have been injured in a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx.Firefighters responded to the building on Grand Avenue in the University Heights section just after 6 a.m. Saturday.A fire was reported on the third floor of a 6-story residential building.The flames spread quickly and a 2nd alarm was called bringing 25 units and 106 fire personnel to the scene.At least nine people were hurt, but it is believed their injuries are not life threatening.As of 7 a.m., firefighters continued to work to put out the flames.----------