tremont fatal fire

Bronx fire survivors file 1st lawsuit, seek $1B in damages

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A couple that survived Sunday's deadly fire in the Bronx has filed the first lawsuit against the building's landlords, claiming they knew of "defective conditions" at the building and failed to properly maintain it.

The negligence lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed on behalf of Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez who said they suffered serious injuries.

The lawsuit seeks $1 billion in damages from the building's owners and management.

WATCH | Congressman Ritchie Torres speaks out after deadly Bronx fire
EMBED More News Videos

Congressman Ritchie Torres joins Eyewitness News to talk about how he plans to help the families impacted by the deadly Bronx apartment fire.



In addition to accusing the landlords of failing to make sure the front doors of each apartment were self-closing, the lawsuit also alleged the defendants failed to ensure that the smoke detectors at the subject premises and within each apartment at the subject premises were functioning; failed to ensure that the fire escapes were in good working order; failed to provide adequate and lawful heat, allowed alarms to go off all the time, failed to have an intercom system throughout the premises, failed to have a sprinkler system, failed to ensure that the electric lines and systems at the subject premises were in good working order."

In a parallel filing, Reyes and Martinez sued the city, alleging the Department of Buildings paid "lip service to safety issues and fire issues and are responsible for the resulting injuries and deaths."

ALSO READ | How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports on how to help the victims of the Bronx fire.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tremontbronxnew york citytremont fatal firedeadly firelawsuit
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TREMONT FATAL FIRE
Officials announce money available to help Bronx fire victims recover
How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
All 17 Bronx fire victims died of smoke inhalation; Vigil planned
ER doctor reflects on harrowing day after deadly Bronx fire
TOP STORIES
All 17 Bronx fire victims died of smoke inhalation; Vigil planned
How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
Officials announce money available to help Bronx fire victims recover
'Glimmer of hope': NY COVID numbers dip for 1st time in weeks
Biden backs filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
ER doctor reflects on harrowing day after deadly Bronx fire
AccuWeather: Warmer with sunshine
Show More
Murphy reinstates public health emergency to maintain COVID powers
Murphy to focus on education, economy in NJ state of the state
Search for man in anti-Mexican attack on teen boy on Brooklyn subway
Tanker truck overturns on Major Deegan Expressway
Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to Bob Saget: 'He was the sweetest man'
More TOP STORIES News