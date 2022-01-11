14 of 17 victims killed in tragic Bronx apartment fire identified

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- More than a dozen victims of the tragic and deadly apartment fire in the Bronx have been identified.So far police have identified 14 of the 17 victims as the following:Janneh, Sera27-year-old femaleToure, Seydou12-year-old maleMahamadou, Haouwa5-year-old femaleDukary, Haji49-year-old maleDukureh, Haja37-year-old femaleDukureh, Mustapha12-year-old maleDukureh, Mariam11-year-old femaleDukureh, Fatoumata5-year-old femaleDrammeh, Fatoumata50-year-old femaleDrammeh, Foutmala21-year-old femaleDrammeh, Muhammed12-year-old maleDrammeh, Nyumaaisha19-year-old femaleJambang, Omar6-year-old maleTunkara, Fatoumata43-year-old female----------