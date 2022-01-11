tremont fatal fire

14 of 17 victims killed in tragic Bronx apartment fire identified

The investigation is focused on a door that should have closed automatically but did not.
By Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- More than a dozen victims of the tragic and deadly apartment fire in the Bronx have been identified.

So far police have identified 14 of the 17 victims as the following:

Janneh, Sera
27-year-old female

Toure, Seydou
12-year-old male

Mahamadou, Haouwa
5-year-old female

Dukary, Haji
49-year-old male

Dukureh, Haja
37-year-old female

Dukureh, Mustapha
12-year-old male

Dukureh, Mariam
11-year-old female

Dukureh, Fatoumata
5-year-old female

Drammeh, Fatoumata
50-year-old female

Drammeh, Foutmala
21-year-old female

Drammeh, Muhammed
12-year-old male

Drammeh, Nyumaaisha
19-year-old female

Jambang, Omar
6-year-old male

Tunkara, Fatoumata
43-year-old female

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

