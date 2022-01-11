14 of 17 victims killed in tragic Bronx apartment fire identified

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- More than a dozen victims of the tragic and deadly apartment fire in the Bronx have been identified.
So far police have identified 14 of the 17 victims as the following:
Janneh, Sera
27-year-old female
Toure, Seydou
12-year-old male
Mahamadou, Haouwa
5-year-old female
Dukary, Haji
49-year-old male
Dukureh, Haja
37-year-old female
Dukureh, Mustapha
12-year-old male
Dukureh, Mariam
11-year-old female
Dukureh, Fatoumata
5-year-old female
Drammeh, Fatoumata
50-year-old female
Drammeh, Foutmala
21-year-old female
Drammeh, Muhammed
12-year-old male
Drammeh, Nyumaaisha
19-year-old female
Jambang, Omar
6-year-old male
Tunkara, Fatoumata
43-year-old female
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
