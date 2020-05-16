coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Dozens of dinners distributed in Bronx food drive

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A food bank distribution was held to help the hungry Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.

The "Rising Ground Family Resource Center" in Soundview gave out dozens of dinners Saturday afternoon.

Hudson Hall, a restaurant in Jersey City, prepared the meals. Organizers say they provided dinners for 41 families.

The event coordinators also provided information to people who need additional help putting food on the table.

