Manhunt still underway after toddler shot outside Brooklyn day care, third child shot this year

The 3-year-old girl was shot in her shoulder as her father was picking her up from day care on 127 Riverdale Ave. in Brownsville just after 6 p.m. Friday.
Officers administered aid to the girl and rushed her to Brookdale Hospital. Her father was not shot.
And while that little girl is currently in stable conditions residents meanwhile, are horrified.
"I don't know how to describe that feeling," one resident said. "It's so sad."
Police say the girl and her father were not the intended targets of the shooting. No arrests have been made, and police are looking for one suspect.
Mayor Eric Adams' frustration with gun violence boiled over at a press conference on Monday.
Last week, a three-year-old girl was shot, black and brown community," Adams said. "Seven-year-old girl was shot, black and brown community. Forty-four people were shot over 90% were black and brown. So, they're talking about protecting those who carry guns. How about protecting the people who are doing right. how about protecting the 3-year-old girl, the 7-year-old girl, the countless number of black and brown people that are shot in the community by the same people that continue to get arrested, come back out and get arrested again."
Earlier in the day Mayor Adams tweeted a video, of two men who robbed a mother and her toddler at gunpoint, all while pointing the gun at the 3-year-old boy's head.
That incident happened Wednesday inside the lobby of the woman's apartment building in the Bronx.
The suspects stole her phone, her wallet with $1,500 cash, and her Range Rover SUV.
ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
Police released a video that shows the suspects walking away with her baby car seat. Police have since arrested 23-year-old Carlos Guzman in connection with the robber and are still searching for the second suspect.
"If any New Yorker saw that video, it had to send shockwaves through you," Adams said. "And when I hear the silliness of those who talk about well-trained police officers zeroing in on guns and say, what harm is going to do to black and brown communities."
As for the little girl shot in Brooklyn on Friday, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey made an appeal for help in the investigation.
"If you know who shot this child, step up and help us," he said.
The suspect is described as a male with, a dark complexion, who wore a black mask over his face, a black-hooded sweater with the word "waves" on the back, and black jeans.
The getaway vehicle is described as a white four-door BMW sedan that was operated by a second suspect.
Police say this is the third child to be shot in the city this year. An 11-month-old was hit in the face in the Bronx in January, and earlier in the week, a 7-year-old was shot in Coney Island.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Brownsville resident Saska Gordon was just getting home when the shooting happened.
"It's ridiculous how these kids are running around here with guns," Gordon said.
Police say this is the third child shot this year -- an 11-month-old was hit in the face in the Bronx in January, and earlier in the week, a 7-year-old was shot in Coney Island.
"We need to fix this, we need to save these children, and we need to save our city," Corey added.
The incident took place just minutes before a 19-year-old was stabbed multiple times during a dispute with another woman in Brooklyn.
ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip