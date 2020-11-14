coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Brooklyn Diocese challenges NY capacity restrictions in Supreme Court

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Diocese is asking the Supreme Court to block New York state's restrictions on capacity in churches.

The diocese argued the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo violate its constitutional right of religious freedom.

"We remain committed to reopening our churches, safely, and to vindicate our First Amendment rights," the Diocese said. "That is why we have petitioned the Supreme Court. We are confident we will prevail for the good of our churches and those of faith who want to operate safely yet continue to suffer under the Governor's express restrictions on houses of worship."

RELATED: Diocese of Brooklyn's lawsuit against New York's COVID restrictions denied by judge

It's the latest battle between religious groups and the government over the pandemic.

The Brooklyn Diocese said in a petition that there have been no coronavirus outbreaks at any of its churches since they reopened.

Governor Cuomo limited in-person attendance at houses of worship to 10 or 25 people in designated geographic zones with high rates of infection.

The Diocese said the governor failed to take into account the size of a building and allowed numerous secular businesses to operate without any capacity restrictions.

"There has not been any COVID-19 outbreak in any of the Diocese's churches since they reopened," the petition said.

MORE NEWS | COVID-19 infection rates stubbornly high in parts of south Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has the latest on the COVD infection rates in New York City's cluster zones.




MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker

How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemicsupreme courtcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalchurchnyc newsu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: Lockdowns put in place in other parts of US
With new restrictions in effect statewide, will NYC schools be next?
New York tightens restrictions as coronavirus surges
Coronavirus by zip code NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic
COVID Live Updates: Lockdowns put in place in other parts of US
With new restrictions in effect statewide, will NYC schools be next?
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Cashless tolls take effect on NY State Thruway
New York tightens restrictions as coronavirus surges
5 US peacekeepers killed in Egypt helicopter crash identified
Show More
Hit-and-run driver leaves victim in critical condition in NYC
Money to support Trump court fight could flow to president
SpaceX's 2nd astronaut flight delayed until Sunday night
AccuWeather: Cool and brisk
Iota threatens 2nd tropical strike for Nicaragua, Honduras
More TOP STORIES News