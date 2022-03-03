Baby among several people rescued from Williamsburg fire; 11 hurt

The infant was passed to a firefighter through a third floor window of a Moore Street apartment building just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters responded to flames shooting out the window of a third floor apartment and residents trapped.
Several residents were rescued, brought down ladders to escape the flames and smoke.
Eleven people are being treated for a variety of injuries, including firefighters.
The infant was initially listed as critical due to the age, but is expected to survive.
Four residents were taken to Woodhull Hospital.
Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
