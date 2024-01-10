Brick facade partially collapses at building that was once home to iconic Alleva Dairy

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A building partially collapsed in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

The building was once home to the iconic Alleva Dairy that was open for 130 before it closed in March 2023.

Citizen video captured bricks falling from the wall of the building at 188 Grand St. in Little Italy.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 3 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

