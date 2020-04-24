Coronavirus News: Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is backlash after Mayor Bill de Blasio said the 4th of July fireworks show would go on.The mayor says he is working with the CEO of Macy's to figure out how the celebration could happen with fireworks."One way or another, the show will go on. One way or another we will celebrate the fourth of July in a very special way in New York City. Is definitely going to be fireworks. How we do them and where we do them, how we do that safe and keeps new yorkers healthy, a lot of questions to answer between now and then. Thank god, we know they are fireworks can be seen by new yorkers all over the city just looking out their window or from a fire escape or a roof. We have to do it in a way that is safe and smart. We will recognize distancing for quite a while. This is a day we cannot miss. It is a celebration that has to happen," Mayor de Blasio said.Meantime, Macy's has had to furlough thousands of employees.Stuart Appelbaum is president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) and represents employees at Macy's stores. He released a statement saying,"Macy's should not be spending millions on fireworks displays while its own workforce is out of work. They are putting New Yorkers at risk in order to create a nationally televised commercial for themselves, and using our city as a backdrop. If they really cared about New Yorkers, they would be spending that money on healthcare coverage for the hard-working employees that made them successful for decades."