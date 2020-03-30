coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Macy's to furlough most of its workforce

A man crosses the street in front of Macy's, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. Macy's stores nationwide are closed due to the coronavirus. (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Macy's says it plans to furlough most of the workforce starting this week.

Macy's stores have been closed since March 18th.

While the digital business remains open, Macy's says sales have plummeted due to the store closures.

The company took some measures including suspending the dividend, drawing down its line of credit, freezing both hiring and spending, stopping capital spend, reducing receipts, cancelling some orders and extending payment terms, and other financing options, but Macy's says it's not been enough.

The majority of employees across Macy's, Bloomingdales, and Bluemercury brands will go on furlough beginning this week.

Those employees enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage.

Macy's expects to be able to bring back employees on a staggered basis as business resumes.

There will be fewer furloughs in its digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so online customers can still be serviced.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthbusinesscoronavirusmacy'scoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio welcomes USNS Comfort to New York City
USNS Comfort arrives, Javits to open as temp hospital in NYC
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst Hospital
NYC to fine social distancing violations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio welcomes USNS Comfort to New York City
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst Hospital
NYC to fine social distancing violations
Photo of health care workers flying to help New York gets love
USNS Comfort arrives, Javits to open as temp hospital in NYC
Amazon workers plan walkout, Instacart employees consider strike
Church under fire after holding packed service
Show More
Lakewood couple accused of defying social gathering order
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
NY expected to reach 1,000 coronavirus deaths by Monday
Cases top 13,000 with 161 deaths in NJ
Coronavirus outbreak hits triple digits in NYC jails
More TOP STORIES News