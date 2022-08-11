Protestors demand action after carraige horse collapsed on hot day in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan

Police had to help a distressed carriage horse that collapsed on a steamy day in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Protestors are demanding action after a carriage horse collapsed in Hell's Kitchen Wednesday.

Member of NYCLASS, PETA and community leaders will hold a rally at City Hall after the shocking incident was caught on video.

Featured video is from previous coverage

Officers requested the Mounting Unit to tend to the horse, shutting down the block and placing a pillow under its head while cooling it down with ice and a hose.

A crowd cheered as the horse managed to get back on its feet with the help of the NYPD.

ALSO READ | They're here! The race to stop the spotted lanternfly's spread

The horse was then taken to a private horse stable located on 10th Avenue and West 38th Street, where it remains conscious and awaiting proper care.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube