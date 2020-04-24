coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Catholic Charities distributes food in Manhattan and the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Catholic Charities is distributing another 600 bags of food at two locations in the Bronx and Manhattan Friday.

The events are hosted by Catholic Charities Community Services, Alianza Division, and are taking place at the corner of Dyckman Street and Broadway in front of Albert Monfongo restaurant in Washington Heights and at the Highbridge Cornerstone Highbridge Garden Community Center on University Avenue in the Bronx.

The food assistance comes at a time when program participants and community members who come from Latinx communities have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Catholic Charities have given away over 1,300 bags of food as the organization spearheads efforts to serve the community through the crisis.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut

Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkfood bankcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfoodhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID-19 patient donates Shake Shack meals to SI hospital workers
'This virus in fact discriminates,' Mayor de Blasio says
'Lean on Me': NYC residents serenade COVID-19 heroes
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'This virus in fact discriminates,' Mayor de Blasio says
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
NY hydroxychloroquine trial delivers 'inconclusive' results
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Show More
COVID-19 patient donates Shake Shack meals to SI hospital workers
New COVID-19 testing sites open at NYCHA locations
June eyed for start of reopening for Connecticut businesses
Neighborhood Eats: Federico's in Belmar paying it forward
Ambulance calls return to pre-coronavirus levels in NYC
More TOP STORIES News