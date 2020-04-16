coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island company gets COVID-19 antibody blood test approved by FDA

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- A company on Long Island is making huge advances in the world of testing and developed a finger-prick test that can determine COVID-19 antibody results in 15 minutes.

The test by Chembio Diagnostics got FDA approval on Wednesday.

The company already makes tests for malaria and HIV, but three months ago, they turned their attention to coronavirus.

And now the FDA has granted approval for the blood test that takes just 15 minutes and tells you not only if you have coronavirus, but if you had it in the past.

Now the company will make millions of the tests. Last year they produced 20 million HIV units at their Medford facility, but the capacity is being switched over for coronavirus testing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says massive testing is crucial to getting people back to work.

Chembio plans to hire about 100 people in manufacturing and quality control and engineering to support the expansion.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countymedfordhauppaugecoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth carescience
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Coronavirus: Used masks, gloves litter creating public health hazard
Long Island Pride march postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News