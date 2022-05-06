FDNY's Phoenix Society aims to promote fire prevention in Chinatown in wake of 2 devastating fires

By
EMBED <>More Videos

FDNY's Phoenix Society aims to promote fire prevention in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Just two weeks before a five-alarm fire ripped through a Chinatown business on Chatham Square injuring several firefighters and displacing residents, another fast-moving fire killed a mother and son in in a Mulberry Street apartment building on April 15.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was electrical and turned to social media to remind people not to overload extension cords.

"Both fires were heartbreaking," said Ben Chou, Phoenix Society.

Two fires that happened just blocks from each other delivered a devastating blow to the Chinatown community.

"Along with responding to emergencies we also want to prevent emergencies," Chou said.

The FDNY's Phoenix Society is ramping up efforts to educate residents on fire safety this week.

They hosted an informational event at the Chinese Community Center in partnership with the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

The Phoenix Society is dedicated to bridging the cultural gap between the fire department and the city's Asian residents.

"This is for our community. I feel in our community there might be a lot of elders that might have apartments in such a way, running extended cords that could cause a fire, things that are easily preventable," said Raymond Tsang, Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

"Electrical fires are one of the major causes of fires in New York City," Chou said.

Fire officials say the residents who died in the Mulberry Street apartment fire were trapped in their own home which was filled with clutter.

"It's important to have two means of escape in your home," said Tony Chuy, a Chinatown resident.

Chuy says the recent tragedies serve as a reminder to have a plan.

"I think it affected a lot of people. I think it's a good idea to give everyone a good lesson to prevent fire in the house," Chuy said.

ALSO READ | 6-year-old burn victim released from Connecticut hospital
EMBED More News Videos

Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinatownmanhattannew york citybuilding firefdnychinatownfiredeadly fireapartment firefire safety
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Who would steal a wheelchair?': Holocaust survivor speaks after theft
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
2 arrested in sexual assault of woman along NJ trail
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Driver arrested for DUI, another on the run after deadly Bronx crash
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
NYC not ruling out return of mask mandates as COVID cases rise
Show More
NYC judge's son who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison
Mayor: Cops make gun arrests, see same criminal on street the next day
Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by 2 men on Long Island
AccuWeather: Rain continues
2,000-year-old Roman relic found at Texas Goodwill for $34.99
More TOP STORIES News