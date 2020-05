Coronavirus News: Chris Cuomo, CNN anchor and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announces wife tests positive for COVID-19

Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has covid now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks. pic.twitter.com/ncyoQ3saWc — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 16, 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Chris Cuomo announced that his wife, Cristina Cuomo, who has helped him as he fights coronavirus, has also tested positive for COVID-19.Cuomo, a CNN anchor and brother to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced March 31 that he was fighting the virus During an interview with his brother Wednesday night, Cuomo announced that his wife Cristina is also sick."Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me," he wrote on Twitter.He said their kids are still healthy but they are all shaken up.