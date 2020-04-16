coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Chris Cuomo, CNN anchor and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announces wife tests positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Chris Cuomo announced that his wife, Cristina Cuomo, who has helped him as he fights coronavirus, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Cuomo, a CNN anchor and brother to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced March 31 that he was fighting the virus.

During an interview with his brother Wednesday night, Cuomo announced that his wife Cristina is also sick.

"Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me," he wrote on Twitter.

He said their kids are still healthy but they are all shaken up.



