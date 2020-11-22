coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: CityMD sees long lines as residents look to get tested for COVID

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some residents are standing in long lines to get a COVID test in New York City.

Video captured by Eyewitness News showed a line wrapped around the block at the West 69th Urgent Care location on the Upper West Side.

On Nov. 16, CityMD had to close all locations 90 minutes earlier due to long lines for coronavirus testing that have kept doctors and nurses at work far later than scheduled.

"For months, our urgent care sites have been extraordinarily busy, seeing millions of patients for typical urgent care needs plus increasing numbers of people seeking medical evaluation and a COVID-19 test," CityMD said in an email sent to patients. "As you may have noticed, long lines are a daily fact at nearly every CityMD as we see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the region."
EMBED More News Videos

CityMD announced Friday that beginning Monday, all locations will be closing 90 minutes earlier due to long lines for coronavirus testing that have kept doctors and nurses at work



RELATED: Catholic schools suing NYC DOE over COVID testing for students

The letter went on to say that CityMD would still attempt to see all those in line by closing time, but that no new patients would be added after the designated hours.

"Our goal is to treat every person who needs care, period, but unfortunately, we can't stay open past our normal hours on a daily basis," the email read. "Our site staff and doctors have been seeing patients well beyond normal closing time for months now, and we've reached the point where they are sacrificing their own safety and health."

MORE NEWS: Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testinghospitalnursesdoctorsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE | Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state's COVID response
Catholic schools suing NYC DOE over COVID testing for students
NYC small business owners to hold rally demanding assistance
Seven-day positivity rate rises in NYC as new COVID restrictions loom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state's COVID response
Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach
Catholic schools suing NYC DOE over COVID testing for students
NYC small business owners to hold rally demanding assistance
2 teens charged with arson in NYC school bus fires
85-year-old man robbed of $7 while walking down Bronx street
Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
Show More
2 killed in NYC apartment building fire
Biden to announce first Cabinet picks Tuesday: Klain
AccuWeather: Cloudier and cooler with patchy drizzle
1 person killed in Midtown stabbing; attacker on the loose
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
More TOP STORIES News