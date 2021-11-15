weather or not

The apple of discord: How climate change is biting into orchard crops

They are the apple of New York's agricultural eye, but climate change is threatening our beloved orchards
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here is what climate change is doing to our apple farms

GRANITE SPRINGS, NY (WABC) -- For farmers, climate change is a constant battle, impacting the air, water, and soil, shifting growing seasons, and sometimes killing off a lot of hard work.

In this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," we discuss climate's impact on growers right here at home, in particular, on one of the treasures of New York state - our apple orchards, something the Stuart family knows too well.

Bob Stuart's 194-year-old family farm in Granite Springs, Westchester County, is made up of vast orchards. They also grow peaches, pumpkins, vegetables, and for the winter, Christmas trees.

But all that they've built is dependent on an ever-changing force of nature - the weather.

"Well, in the springtime, it seems to stay colder longer. And then in the fall it seems to stay warmer longer. In the spring ... a lot of cool weather, a lot of rain," Stuart told Lee Goldberg.

So what is happening to the Stuart farm, and how is the family coping? Those answers and more in the latest episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg."

You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, did you know you can catch "Weather or Not" on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of "Weather or Not."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathergranite springsagricultureheatrainfarmers marketclimate changefarmingweather or notsevere weatherheat wave
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER OR NOT
Weather or Not: How you can fight climate change
Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday
Weather or Not: The race to stop the spotted lanternfly's spread
Weather or Not: Predictions for snowfall amounts, timing this winter
TOP STORIES
NYC sees uptick in COVID cases, easing access to booster shots
4th tornado confirmed on Long Island as cleanup continues
Closing arguments begin in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Meet Ji-Young, the 1st Asian American muppet on 'Sesame Street'
Man arrested in robbery at Manhattan Target store with box cutter
Revelers returning to Times Square this New Year's Eve
Biden set to sign infrastructure bill into law today
Show More
Deadly armed robbery, shooting caught on camera in the Bronx
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case
NYPD officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Long Island City
3 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large
Steve Bannon surrenders to face contempt charges
More TOP STORIES News