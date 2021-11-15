The apple of discord: How climate change is biting into orchard crops

GRANITE SPRINGS, NY (WABC) -- For farmers, climate change is a constant battle, impacting the air, water, and soil, shifting growing seasons, and sometimes killing off a lot of hard work.In this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," we discuss climate's impact on growers right here at home, in particular, on one of the treasures of New York state - our apple orchards, something the Stuart family knows too well.Bob Stuart's 194-year-old family farm in Granite Springs, Westchester County, is made up of vast orchards. They also grow peaches, pumpkins, vegetables, and for the winter, Christmas trees.But all that they've built is dependent on an ever-changing force of nature - the weather."Well, in the springtime, it seems to stay colder longer. And then in the fall it seems to stay warmer longer. In the spring ... a lot of cool weather, a lot of rain," Stuart told Lee Goldberg.So what is happening to the Stuart farm, and how is the family coping? Those answers and more in the latest episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg."