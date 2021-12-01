NatGeo explains the 7 ways climate change is affecting your life

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From extreme heat and rain to the safety of our drinking water, climate change is all around us.In this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," we take a look at seven impacts of climate change right here at home. Joining us to explain what we are facing are Alejandra Borunda and Sarah Gibbens, environment writers for our partner National Geographic.One important takeaway we explore in this episode: The biggest CO2 producers in New York City are its very own residents.