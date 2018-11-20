UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The 92nd edition of the iconic holiday event ushers in the season with its signature giant character balloons, floats, marching bands from around the country, whimsical performance groups, music's biggest stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.
Since November of 1924, the Macy's Parade has become synonymous with the start of the holiday season.
For the 92nd edition, the line-up will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.
More than 3.5 million spectators will line the streets to witness the event with millions more watching on television and streaming devices.
Freezing temperatures are expected for this year's parade with a forecast high of 27, which would make it the coldest Thanksgiving in more than a century.
Parade staffers and city officials will closely monitor not only the forecast but also the live weather conditions and wind speeds along the parade route.
Four new floats will debut including Elf Pets by The Elf on the Shelf, Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder (Ashley Tisdale), Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon (Jack & Jack) and Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (Ella Mai).
We saw a preview of those new floats earlier this month.
The Parade's signature balloons have featured some of the world's most beloved characters. Joining the giant character balloon line-up this year will be the famed Saiyan warrior Goku from "Dragon Ball Super: Broly."
Spectators can witness the balloon inflation event beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at 77th and 81st Streets between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. The event continues until 8:00 p.m.
The only public entrance is located at 73rd and Columbus Avenue. You can download a printable walking map of the balloon inflation area here.
Here is this year's balloon line-up:
CHARLIE BROWN
DIARY OF A WIMPY KID
SINCLAIR'S DINO
THE ELF ON THE SHELF
DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY'S GOKU
ILLUMINATION PRESENTS DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH
JETT BY SUPER WINGS
OLAF
PAW PATROL
PIKACHU
PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY
RED MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGER
RONALD McDONALD
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
TOOTHLESS (HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON)
FLECK, BJORN, JOJO AND HUGG (NETFLIX'S "THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES")
LITTLE CLOUD
THE NUTCRACKER
SUNNY THE SNOWPAL
BABY DINOS
GO BOWLING
THE AFLAC DUCK
ARRTIE, THE PIRATE
PILGRIM MAN & WOMAN BALLOONHEADS MAMA
PAPA & BABY BALLOONHEADS
AMERICANA SPHERES
BULLDOG
TOUGH GUY
NUTCRACKER
MOUSE KING
Security will be tight for the balloon inflation and parade. While federal and local law enforcement agencies know of "no information to indicate a specific, credible threat" to either event, authorities remain on alert. More details are available here.
WHAT STREETS WILL BE CLOSED
WEDNESDAY - BALLOON INFLATION
Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 21st, 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic. The balloon inflation can be viewed by pedestrians from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue. Pedestrians are advised to enter the viewing area from the East side of Columbus Avenue at 73rd Street. Inflation viewing spectators are reminded that no large backpacks, lawn chairs, umbrellas, large coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the inflation viewing area.
At 8 a.m. the following street will be closed to vehicular traffic:
-West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues
Additional vehicular traffic closures at Noon are as follows:
- Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets
- West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 St. (Both Directions) After 10 p.m., 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from 59th Street to 86th Street will be closed to all traffic. "Broadcast vehicles only" may park beginning at 9 a.m. on the east side of Columbus Avenue from West 77th Street to West 76th Street. All Broadcast Vehicles must be off Columbus Avenue by 11:30 p.m.
THANKSGIVING DAY - PARADE
Formation for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the following locations:
-West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
-West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
-Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and 77th Street and proceed on the following route:
-South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle
-South through E/S Columbus Circle to 59th Street
-East on 59th Street to 6th Avenue
-South on 6th Avenue to 34th Street
-West on 34th Street to 7th Avenue - (dispersal area)
Additional closures are as follows:
-Broadway between West 34th Street and West 40th Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.
-6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.
-59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West - Midnight to 2 p.m.
-59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-Central Park 65th Street/66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion
Please note: From 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access:
-6th Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street
-8th Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street
-8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets
-Broadway between 59th Street and 57th Street
-Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)
-42nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
-57th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
More information available at www.macys.com/social/parade