This holiday, ABC7 is supporting Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish

Learn more about these non-profits below.
Feeding America
In 2020, more than 50 million people, including 17 million children, may face hunger because of coronavirus. In the spirit of service to our communities, ABC7 has partnered with Feeding America and local food banks in the Tri-State area to help reduce food insecurity this holiday season.
Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together provide food to more than 40 million people each year.
If you're in a position to give, go to any of these food banks listed below.
City Harvest
Food Bank For New York City
Bronx Community College Food Pantry
Long Island Cares
Community Food Bank Of New Jersey
If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove for information.
Toys for Tots
Marine Toys for Tots Program's mission is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute these gifts to less fortunate children at Christmas. Help make a child's dream come true this holiday by donating here.
Or make your holiday donation go further! Disney will donate $1 to Marine Toys for Tots for every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store or a World of Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopDisney.com from Nov. 1 - Dec. 13, 2020.
The Walt Disney Company has worked with U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Foundation for over 70 years, dating back to 1947 when Walt Disney and his animators designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today.
One Simple Wish
One Simple Wish brings national attention to the foster care system, brightening the lives of thousands of children by making their voices heard and connecting them with people who care.
Help spread joy to foster youth this holiday season. Without stepping foot into a mall or toy store, you can grant a foster child's holiday wish with One Simple Wish.
