Lawsuit alleges Con Edison illegally dumped toxic wastewater into Hudson River estuary

A civic organization says it plans to sue Con Edison for allegedly dumping toxic wastewater into the Hudson River.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A civic organization says it plans to sue Con Edison for allegedly dumping toxic wastewater into the Hudson River.

The City Club of New York, along with a member of the Hudson River Park Advisory Council claims Con-Ed has been illegally dumping heated, toxic wastewater into a Hudson River estuary sanctuary.

The organization says the electric company has committed "ongoing violations" of the Federal Clean Water Act.

Some water was used to cool a power station, while other wastewater contained toxic pollutants such as chloroform, according to the group.

A Con-Ed spokesperson told ABC news in a statement, that the company is in compliance with its permit.

READ MORE| Police release video of suspect wanted in stabbing at Manhattan subway station

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip