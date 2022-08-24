Lawsuit alleges Con Edison illegally dumped toxic wastewater into Hudson River estuary

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A civic organization says it plans to sue Con Edison for allegedly dumping toxic wastewater into the Hudson River.
The City Club of New York, along with a member of the Hudson River Park Advisory Council claims Con-Ed has been illegally dumping heated, toxic wastewater into a Hudson River estuary sanctuary.
The organization says the electric company has committed "ongoing violations" of the Federal Clean Water Act.
Some water was used to cool a power station, while other wastewater contained toxic pollutants such as chloroform, according to the group.
A Con-Ed spokesperson told ABC news in a statement, that the company is in compliance with its permit.
