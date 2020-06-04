Funeral procession held in honor of George Floyd in Hartford

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- In Connecticut, hundreds of cars filled the streets of Hartford for a funeral procession in honor of George Floyd.A hearse carrying an empty casket led the procession from Windsor Street to the state capitol.Activists say they then laid the empty casket in front of the building to bear witness to the injustices endured for decades."We stand here because we have too many mothers, too many daughters, too many sons, too many friends, too many lovers, laying in boxes dead when they should have been in their houses" said Melinda Johnson, YWCA Hartford.Organizers say the empty casket wasn't just for George Floyd, but for every black man and woman who died senselessly and unjustly.----------