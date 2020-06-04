George Floyd

Funeral procession held in honor of George Floyd in Hartford

By Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- In Connecticut, hundreds of cars filled the streets of Hartford for a funeral procession in honor of George Floyd.

A hearse carrying an empty casket led the procession from Windsor Street to the state capitol.

Activists say they then laid the empty casket in front of the building to bear witness to the injustices endured for decades.

"We stand here because we have too many mothers, too many daughters, too many sons, too many friends, too many lovers, laying in boxes dead when they should have been in their houses" said Melinda Johnson, YWCA Hartford.

Organizers say the empty casket wasn't just for George Floyd, but for every black man and woman who died senselessly and unjustly.

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC

RELATED STORIES:

Tuesday coverage of the George Floyd protests and looting in NYC

NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx

Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral

Multiple police officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Manhattan stores hit by looters

Calls for change at peaceful George Floyd protests in Brooklyn

Monday coverage of protests and looting in NYC

SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage

Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral

Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhartfordconnecticutofficer injuredprotestnypdvandalismgeorge floydfuneralviolencepolice officerpolice brutalitypolicenyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
Jimmy Carter says privileged, powerful must fight racial biases
Charges after officers shot at in parked car in Queens
Sergeant remains critical after hit and run in Bronx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unprovoked attack leaves 3 cops wounded, suspect critical: NYPD
Police-involved shooting in East Village leaves 1 person wounded
Protests defy curfew, police make 180 arrests
AccuWeather: Chance of scattered storms
NYC memorial for George Floyd set for Thursday in Brooklyn
White woman who called police on black man in NYC gets dog back
What are the tactical reasons behind NYC's 8 pm curfew?
Show More
Charges after officers shot at in parked car in Queens
Sergeant remains critical after hit and run in Bronx
Bronx business owners may not recover from looting
Flames shoot from roof of LI church
NY sees lowest COVID hospitalizations, deaths since start of pandemic
More TOP STORIES News