Coronavirus News: Non-profit Spectrum Suds offers laundry services free of charge for all health-care workers

By
PORT WASHINGTON, New York (WABC) -- One Long Island non-profit is giving back to front-line health care workers by giving them an unlimited amount of free laundry service.

Spectrum Suds, a non-profit that offers employment and job training for people with autism is providing clean and folded clothes to health care workers and first responders on the front lines free of charge.

"At a time like this, when everyone feels helpless, cause there's nothing to do. it gives us something to say we have a little power of, that we have control of, that we can do something to help and this is also our way of trying to give back," said enterprise coordinator, Deana Nissen. "It helps me feel a little less helpless in a situation like this that's going on."

Spectrum Suds was designated an essential business by the state of New York. Normally six people staff the business, but a skeleton crew of two are serving customers during this time.

The business wanted to show it's appreciation to the community and those who are risking their lives to protect it. The service includes wash and fold, pick up at customers' doors, and drop off once it's clean.

"We have the capacity, we have the capability, and we want to help," said CEO and co-founder of the Spectrum Design Foundation, Patrick Bardsley. "It's just one less thing for these front-line workers to worry about because you know when you're in the midst of a crisis, things like laundry you don't even want to be concerned with."

The service is available to people in Port Washington, Manhasset, Roslyn, and Great Neck. Those interested can fill out a form on spectrum suds website.

