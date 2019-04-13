crane accident

Construction worker killed after accident involving crane in SoHo

A construction worker was killed Saturday morning in an accident involving a crane in Manhattan.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A construction worker was killed Saturday morning in an accident involving a crane in Manhattan.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. at 111 Varick in SoHo.

Police said 34-year-old Gregory Echevarria, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the accident, but it appears that construction workers were setting up the crane. The crane had been lifting pieces of counterweight that's positioned into place before the crane can be fully extended. A part of that counterweight fell off and apparently struck Echevarria.

People in the area described a thunderous crash.

Two other workers were slightly injured.

The property, 111 Varick, will be a 30-story luxury high rise. The crane work was set to take place all week long, but this accident has brought all operations to a stop.

