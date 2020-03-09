Coronavirus News: FDNY EMS member with COVID-19 is NYC's 1st first responder to test positive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials announced the first positive case of COVID-19 among medical first responders in New York City.An FDNY EMS member who works in Brooklyn has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said Monday.The FDNY says 19 members of the department are self-quarantined.Here some of the latest developments:The FDNY says the member was not exposed to COVID-19 through patient contact, and is believed to have contacted it from an individual who recently traveled overseas."While asymptomatic, this member worked three tours in the last week, partnered with five fellow EMS members, and treated eleven patients," and FDNY spokesperson said. "All of the patients are being notified by the Department and will be provided additional guidance from DOHMH. The five additional EMS members are all asymptomatic and are being directed to self-quarantine."Oren Barzilay, President of FDNY EMS Local 2507, released the following statement: