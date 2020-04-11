Coronavirus News: Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- The family members of a nurse from Long Island who recently died of the coronavirus are remembering him as a selfless, hard-working father.Ali Guillermo, of Patchogue, came to the United States from the Philippines in 2004 to provide a better life for his family.The father of three children began working as a nurse at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.His wife, Romielyn Guillermo, said she worried about her husband going to work in the ICU during the coronavirus pandemic, but Ali said he had to go to work in order to take care of his patients.Romielyn Guillermo said Ali did not worry about contracting the coronavirus.A few weeks ago the 44-year-old fell ill with a high fever and dry cough. He was admitted to the same ICU where he had worked to save patients. He was put on a ventilator and died April 7.His daughter Denice Guillermo said her father worked hard to create a good life for his children.Romielyn Guillermo said she worries about how she is going to support her family, since her husband was the sole breadwinner.Carmelo Espiritu, who identifies himself as a colleague of Ali Guillermo, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Guillermo's wife and children.Espiritu wrote on the GoFundMe page: "His expertise as an ICU, stepdown, medical-surgical and emergency room RN was exceptional for he'd always be willing to help and assist the team whenever and wherever. He'd make the busiest work nights lighter with his jokes and songs."If you would like to donate to help the family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ali-dennis-guillermo-rn