Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: New Jersey's Karl-Anthony Town begs people to take COVID-19 seriously as mom enters coma

By Ysenia Carrizales

Karl-Anthony Towns urged his followers to take coronavirus seriously after his mom's fight with the virus took a turn for the worse.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who was born in Edison and raised in Piscataway, New Jersey, took to Instagram to beg his followers to take COVID-19 seriously, sharing his own mother's fight with the deadly virus.

"She was deteriorating, she was deteriorating in front of our eyes," Towns said in the video, which racked up almost a million views in under 12 hours after being posted on Tuesday night.



"The severity of this disease is real; this disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your family," Towns said.

His family's ordeal started last week when both his parents came down with symptoms for COVID-19. Days passed, and their health did not improve, so Towns urged his parents to go the hospital.

His father was released to self-quarantine at home, but his mother kept getting worse. The family kept their hopes up, and she seemed to be on the mend.

"The day she felt better we talked, she thought she turned the corner, I felt she turned the corner ...then they said she went sideways," Towns said.
But then her decline resumed, and her condition grew even worse than before. She was placed on a ventilator and is now in a medically induced coma.

"We're going to keep fighting on my side. We're going to beat it, we're going to win," Towns said.

With the virus rapidly spreading around the world, doctors are urging everyone to take the appropriate precautions: Practice social distancing, wash your hands and don't touch your face, and stay home to help "flatten the curve."

While he's staying positive through this difficult time, Towns couldn't stress enough the seriousness of COVID-19.

"This disease is deadly, it's deadly. I hope my story helps," Towns said.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessedisonpiscatawayhealthmedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newsathletescoronavirusnbacoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicsportsinstagramcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LI cases over 50,000 with 1,800 deaths, Pride march postponed
NY farm offering contactless fresh produce pickup
Amid coronavirus, how well-staffed are Tri-State Area nursing homes?
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News