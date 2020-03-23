Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: New testing centers opening in New Jersey

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey will open new testing centers this week as the first site at Bergen Community College in Paramus is still being forced to turn people away.

The Bergen facility reached capacity before even opening on Monday. It's the fourth day in a row that the testing center quickly reached capacity.

Another facility opened on Monday at the PNC Arts Center in Monmouth County. Union County is also expected to open a site at Kean University.

Hudson County will open a designated testing center for the COVID-19 Virus at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus on Tuesday, March 24.

The new Hudson County testing center will provide a by-appointment service only. Starting at noon Monday, March 23, appointments may be made by calling 201-388-1097.

Testing sites really are one of the few places that you can go after a stay at home order went into effect.

Only critical services can remain open like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas, banks, laundromats, liquor stores and restaurants for takeout can remain open, but it goes further- asking everyone to stop gathering no matter how small the crowd.

The Bergen Community College FEMA test site for COVID-19 will reopen on Tuesday to administer more tests to residents with symptoms.

To be tested for COVID-19, individuals must present proof of New Jersey residency. Technicians will be screening individuals for symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, shortness of breath, coughing) and those who do not exhibit symptoms will be turned away.

Physician notes are not required, but if an individual has a physician's note, they are encouraged to bring it with them.

