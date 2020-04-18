Coronavirus News: NY farm offering contactless fresh produce pickup

"Every time I go to the store they're out of everything organic - it's frustrating." Said Amy Regina, a Hillsdale hairstylist, wife, and mom to a kindergartner, lamenting the lack of good produce to feed her family.
If you are staying at home and are trying to order fruits and vegetables for delivery, get ready for delays. There is no slot time at Wegmans or Whole Foods for weeks - same with Shoprite.
So instead of waiting, Regina sourced food to a bucolic farm in Monroe, New York. Every Wednesday, a handwritten list is posted on the
Blooming Hill Farm website - customers choose items, and then drive up for contactless pickup.
COVID-19 closed the farm's farm-to-table restaurant along with the New York City eateries, plus farmers' markets they usually supply.
However, Guy Jones is doing more business than ever.
"I'd rather be sleeping in a bag than benefit from the evil that this is," he said.
Jones' harvest from the farm's greenhouses and fields are selling as fast as you can say 'kale salad.'
Guy says he is doing what he has always done for 40 years, only now masks and gloves are required to rummage through the rutabaga, and he has updated to cashless payment.
"Except now we take credit cards. And Venmo...I don't even know what that is," says Jones.
His customers, like Amy Regina, are pretty grateful.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address