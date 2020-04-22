Coronavirus News: CDC director warns second wave could be worse

"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Post.
It is one reason that Governor Cuomo says he told President Trump we don't need the FEMA field hospitals at Stony Brook, Old Westbury, and the Westchester County center right now, but that we might need them in the future.
The White House COVID-19 task force responded to the report saying steps are being taken to prepare for whatever happens later this year.
"I don't know if it will be worse. I think this has been pretty bad. When you see what has happened in New York, that was very bad. I believe it will have early warning signals both from our surveillance that we've been talking about in the vulnerable populations. We are going to continue that surveillance from now all the way through the fall to be able to give us that early warning signal," Dr. Deborah Brix said.
The United States saw 24,000 flu deaths in a 8 month period. So far, the U.S. has seen 43,000 COVID-19 deaths in just two months.
Doctors and nurses who came to New York City to support the field hospitals will leave on Wednesday. It is certainly a sign of improvement and as a thank you, some staying at a Midtown hotel were greeted by cheers and received a police escort as they headed to their final shifts.
A hero’s send off for healthcare workers from the @nypd. There workers traveled from around the country to help NYC through this pandemic. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/OBYBYvG2ko— Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) April 22, 2020
The question is will we need them to eventually come back?
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address