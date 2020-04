Museum's Cuomo bobblehead to raise money for medical workers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gotten the nod -- to become a bobblehead.The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled Governor Bobbleheads with a Cause series, honoring Cuomo and other state leaders who have played a key role in the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.And it's all for a good cause -- getting masks for medical workers. The museum will donate $5 from every governor bobblehead sold to the American Hospital Association's Protect the Heroes Campaign, which in turn supports the 100 Million Mask Challenge "United States Governors have played instrumental roles in the country's continuing fight against the Coronavirus, often making difficult decisions and taking bold actions to keep their citizens safe from the COVID-19 pandemic," the museum said on its website.Besides Cuomo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will get the bobblehead treatment The bobbleheads are 7 inches tall and expected to ship in July.If your favorite governor didn't make the bobblehead cut, you can submit a request