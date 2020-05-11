Coronavirus News: Man released from NY hospital after 38 days in ICU

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

GOSHEN, Westchester County (WABC) -- For COVID-19 patient Nick Falvo, the day he was released from the was one and his family will cherish forever.After 38 days in the ICU, he walked out of Westchester Medical Center Monday to a chorus of cheers and applause."It was overwhelming to say the least." he said.And greeting his wife Francesca and his children Gianna and Nicholas for the first time in more than a month was very emotional."I lost it," he said. "It was unbelievable."In March, Falvo fell ill at his home in Goshen and soon found himself being airlifted to Westchester Medical Center."Friends and family on the edge of their seat not knowing if I was going to live or die," he said.Once he landed, doctors and nurses went to work trying to save his life."Nick was not in the 'get better off' stage," said Dr. Peter Rhee, chief of acute care, surgery and trauma. "He was getting as close to death as he can get."Falvo was hooked to a ventilator in the intensive care unit, and a bond grew between staff and patient and family."The families aren't able to be at the bedside right now," ICU nurse Jackie Baldo said. "So the nurses have take, it upon themselves to serve as extra emotional support."Falvo's wife expressed her gratitude to the staff."She was with me the whole time, my source of faith and comfort, hope and light, during some of the most darkest days," Francesca Falvo said. "We are just blessed with all the doctors and nurses at Westchester Medical helped us and help Nick get to where he is today."A month into his treatment, while showing improvement, medical staff made a significant change."I think the tracheostomy did help somewhat, but it was basically his body overcoming the virus and fighting the virus off," Dr. Rhee said.And that helped him take control of his condition."He was able to participate in his recovery again almost immediately after the trach was done," Baldo said.Now on the mend, Nick and his family are most grateful to the doctors and nurses who saved his life."I was in tears," he said. "I couldn't stop crying."