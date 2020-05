Coronavirus News: Bunting hangs in honor of NYPD detective killed by COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Black and purple bunting was hung outside the NYPD's 32nd Precinct in Harlem on Sunday in honor of Det. Cedric Dixon.The 48-year-old became the first uniformed member of the service to die from coronavirus on Saturday.He was a 23-year veteran of the force.He was admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital on Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.Dixon is the third member of the department to die from coronavirus after a janitor and administrative aid fell victim to the virus.