Coronavirus News: Bunting hangs in honor of NYPD detective killed by COVID-19

The 48-year-old became the first uniformed member of the service to die from coronavirus on Saturday.
He was a 23-year veteran of the force.
He was admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital on Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.
Dixon is the third member of the department to die from coronavirus after a janitor and administrative aid fell victim to the virus.
