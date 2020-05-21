coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New York summer school to be conducted through distance learning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that summer school will be held through distance learning statewide this year.

The announcement came after Cuomo said the New York State Department of Health is investigating 157 cases of MIS-C or Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

As a result, the governor said there will be no in-person learning this summer.

Officials said school districts must also develop a plan for students with disabilities who participate in extended summer school year programs over the summer to ensure they receive instruction.

Cuomo said the state will also make a determination on the fall semester and issue guidelines in June, so schools and colleges can start to plan for a number of scenarios. K-12 schools and colleges will submit plans for approval to the state in July.

