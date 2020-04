Coronavirus News: 33 deaths reported at nursing home in Park Ridge, New Jersey

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PARK RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A nursing home in New Jersey is facing an investigation as 33 people have now died at the facility since the coronavirus pandemic began.According to the management team of the Atrium in Park Ridge, 19 people who died in its post acute care facility tested positive for COVID-19 while another four coronavirus deaths have happened in its senior living section.Some residents have been moved to another facility in Gloucester County, but more than two dozen workers have also tested positive.Park Ridge Mayor Keith Misciagna says he sent a letter to the state on april 7th and also talked to the state health commissioner Friday about the Atrium.Congressman Josh Gottheimer has also been called in for help.He's already dealing with an investigation at a nursing home in Andover where police discovered 17 bodies piled up in a morgue meant told hold four people The state says it is sending a team to investigate the Atrium.