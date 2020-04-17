Coronavirus News: 33 deaths reported at nursing home in Park Ridge, New Jersey

According to the management team of the Atrium in Park Ridge, 19 people who died in its post acute care facility tested positive for COVID-19 while another four coronavirus deaths have happened in its senior living section.
Some residents have been moved to another facility in Gloucester County, but more than two dozen workers have also tested positive.
Park Ridge Mayor Keith Misciagna says he sent a letter to the state on april 7th and also talked to the state health commissioner Friday about the Atrium.
Congressman Josh Gottheimer has also been called in for help.
He's already dealing with an investigation at a nursing home in Andover where police discovered 17 bodies piled up in a morgue meant told hold four people.
The state says it is sending a team to investigate the Atrium.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county